Himanshi Khurana flaunts heart-shaped solitaire ring, sparks engagement rumours with beau Asim Riaz

Former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestants Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have been together ever since they first met inside the house of the controversial reality show. And although the two have been inseparable ever since, the duo has been taking their relationship slow and have maintained privacy about it. We hardly see them posting random loved up photos on social media or sharing updates about their love life.

However, a recent Instagram Story that Himanshi put up on Saturday sparked her engagement rumours with Asim Riaz.

Himanshi dropped two to three Instagram Stories flaunting a beautiful solitaire heart-shaped ring. 'Uiiii,', is what she wrote alongside the picture of the huge diamond rock on her Instagram Story. And, it left fans wondering if it was a gift by Asim to the actress-singer.

While that could be true, but we also can't deny the fact that the actress-singer often pampers herself with expensive jewellery. So, it could just be one of those gift to self!

However, what we know is Himanshi's new solitaire heart-shaped ring was placed in the box of Tiffany & co. and it was a gift from Asim and the two are engaged, we couldn't be happier for the couple.

Earlier, speaking about her marriage with Asim, Himanshi had told Hindustan Times, "Pehle logon ko hamare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain (People would doubt our relationship earlier and now they are making these speculations). We're in no hurry. We're right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other."

"Hamari communities aur religion alag hain (Asim and my community and religion are different). Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time," Himanshi had added.