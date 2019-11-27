Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz shower each other with kisses

It is not a surprise that Asim Riaz is in love with Himanshi Khurana. The topic has come up many times in the Bigg Boss 13 house and now their chemistry can be seen to viewers of the show.

Asim took the special friendship with Himanshi Khurana in the Bigg Boss 13 house a step ahead, once again. He made Himanshi feel special on her birthday. Asim went ahead and made dessert for Himanshi. He fed her before she even rang her birthday. Himanshi found the desert hot and Asim went on to remind her how the birthday will be especially remembered thanks to that.

Later on, Asim also went on to recite poetry for his love. He called her 16 while their mutual friend Shefali Jariwala went on to cover her face. After his confession, Himanshi gives Asim a hug, while he kisses her cheek. When Shefali tries to join them, Asim asks her to back off.

Not only that, but the next episode will feature Asim giving Himanshi a paratha. More so, he made it into a heart-shaped paratha. Himanshi flaunts the paratha into the Bigg Boss camera and calls it her second birthday cake. This time she kisses Asim on the cheeks for his gesture.

In the recent episode, Himanshi and Asim had their moment of confession. Himanshi stated that she knows Asim likes her and that is fine by her, but he must remember that the reality is different and she is in love with her fiance.