'Bigg Boss 13' Grand Finale: Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif play cricket with Salman Khan, call Shehnaz their favourite

Bigg Boss 13 has left no stone unturned to keep up with the expectations of their viewers. The big day and the last innings of this four and a half months journey finally arrives. The nail-biting is still on as the excitement of knowing the winner is no less than an intense cricket match.

An action-packed entertaining night will take the viewers on a fun ride of extravaganza. Adding to it, will be a cricket ka tadka and setting the pitch a notch higher of this starry night will have Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif graced the sets of Bigg Boss 13 grand finale. Promoting their Road Safety World Series for a greater cause of spreading awareness on road safety the legends of cricket will once again pick up their armours and hit the pitch with all their expertise and will be seen playing cricket again.

This series is going to be a complete viewers delight as they will get to witness all their favourite cricketers in action on the field again after a long time. But one reason that Harbhajan and Kaif gave to the viewers to stay glued to their TV screens for the Bigg Boss’ finale is by playing an over of cricket the megastar host Salman Khan. The Bollywood’s Robinhood takes control of the bat as Harbhajan and Mohammad bowl.

Harbhajan and Kaif when asked both had one name of their favourite contestant, Shehnaz Kaur Gill! With special permission from the host, the two sportsmen then entered the house with Dhol and mithai to congratulate Shehnaz for her upcoming wedding on a new reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Harbhajan also narrates a Punjabi 'Boli' for her and they break into Bhangra. Both Bhajji and Kaif shake a leg with the top five on the beats of dhol.