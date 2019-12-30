'Bigg Boss 13': 'Goa tak pahuch gayi thi'! Sidharth Shukla talks about past with Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla's never-ending fights inside Bigg Boss 13 house have not only exhausted the contestants and viewers but also the host Salman Khan. The superstar has confronted both of them and even asked them to move on from their past. Many times they took topics of their past and had arguments on it with vague words. Even contestants are curious about what actually happened between the two that they can't stand each other at all.

Now in today's episode, the caller of the week asks Sidharth about Rashami. He quizzes, "Sidharth Shukla jab Rashami Desai ko show shuru hone ke pehle sorry bol chuke the toh show mein jhagadne ki kya zaroorat hai?" To which Rashami instantly replies, "Hamari kabhi aapas mein bani he nahi hai."

While a surprised Sidharth goes on to say, "Aapko bataoon kab kab bani hai kya kya bani hai? Nahi na?" He also says, "Bahar ki baatein kar rahi hai. Peeche peeche aati hai khud. Goa tak pahuch gayi thi."

To which Rashami taunts, "Kutte bhaukte hai toh AC gaadi mein nikal jana chahiye."

While earlier when Paras Chhabra had asked Sidharth to let go and move on from the past, Shukla had said, "I have never messed with it on the set till date. Only when he has made false accusations against me, he is miserable. She used to accuse me falsely because she knew that no one would speak to her and the entire bill would burst on me."