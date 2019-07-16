Search icon
Bigg Boss 13: First CONFIRMED contestant for Salman Khan's show REVEALED!

A total of 23 names have been shortlisted, out of which the makers will pick the final list of contestants who'll be seen entering the glass walled house in Bigg Boss season 13...

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2019, 09:37 PM IST

The first half of the year has already flown by and fans of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss are waiting anxiously for Bigg Boss season 13. The popular Salman Khan hosted reality show is supposed to go on air by the end of September this year and a lot of tentative names of Bigg Boss 13 contestants are popping up every now and then. 

While nothing has been confirmed by the makers officially, reports doing the rounds suggest that the makers have shortlisted 23 celebrity names as probable contestants for Bigg Boss 13. Out of these one name seems to have been confirmed and that is Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey

A report on TellyChakkar suggests that Chunky Pandey has been confirmed for Bigg Boss 13. As per the report, Chunky Pandey will be seen entering the glass walled house as one of the contestants. The actor happens to be the first confirmed contestant of BB 13, even though neither the makers not the actor himself have made anything official. 

Like every year, this season too, the makers have introduced some major changes in the show. While the basic format of Bigg Boss 13 will remain intact, reportedly, the makers have decided to do away with the format of having commoners participating along with celebrities, after netizens slammed the last season (Bigg Boss 12) for being quite boring. So this time, there will only be celebrity participants on the show. 

Among other changes that are being speculated upon, the major one is the Bigg Boss house set being built in Goregaon Film City instead of Lonavala. The theme of season 13 is rumoured to be Horror while speculations are rife that this time Salman Khan is planning to have a female co-host which is likely to be Katrina Kaif. Watch this space for more updates...

