'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Arti Singh postpones pre-birthday trip to Maldives due to coronavirus lockdown

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Arti Singh was all set to celebrate her birthday with full excitement and before that the actor planned to head to the Maldives as a pre-birthday trip. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak across the globe the actor has cancelled her trip. Of course, it's health and safety for all of us, which has led to people taking necessary precautions and stay at home.

Talking about the same, Arti told HT Cafe, "I always wanted to take my mom to the Maldives and that’s why I had planned this trip. But at this time, as a global citizen, it’s our duty to stay put, stay indoors and not travel. Hence, I am postponing this trip as I want to ensure the safety of my mother, my family and those around us."

When asked about how is spending her time at home during self-quarantine, Singh said, "I have been cooking, working out and catching up on TV shows that I missed out on. We are so busy in our lives, and now we have time to spend quality time with family. I am the chef at home and my own critic too."

She went on to talk about how daily wage earners are suffering the most due to this lockdown. Arti concluded, "While we are cribbing about boredom and staying at home, my true worry is for the daily wage earners. There are lakhs of people in India who have to work every day, earn money and put dinner on the table for their families. What about them? And how will they survive? I hope that each one of us can help those working for us so that we create a chain of humanity worldwide."