'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz proudly shows off girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Times Square billboard

Every star dreams of having a billboard moment in the career. And when it happens, it not just makes them but also their loved ones happy and proud.

So, when Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana was recently featured on a billboard in New York's Times Square, proud boyfriend Asim Riaz took to Instagram to share a photo of the same.

For the unversed, Himanshi and Asim met on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13'. The show ended but their love blossomed and ever since they have been inseparable.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Himanshi's boyfriend Asim shared a glimpse of the poster on his Instagram Story which was reposted by the singer-actress.

The 'BB13' lovebirds seem to be taking their love for each other to the next level by displaying affection, love and support for each other.

The billboard was about Himanshi's latest music video 'Surma Bole'.

A proud Himanshi too had shared a series of photos of her billboard feature on Twitter. "To be on the Times Square Billboard fills my heart with happiness. I am grateful to God, my team/friends, my family, my fans. Love you all," she wrote alongside the above-mentioned photos.

Later, the singer shared a video of the same display. Looking back at how far she has come from being popular only in Punjab to global recognition as a performer, Himanshi wrote,"Nikle the kuch log Meri sakshiyat bigarne……….. jinke kirdar khud murammat maang rahe the. Ludhiana to new york time square."

Earlier, Himanshi has taken the Internet by storm when she uploaded a few Instagram Stories flaunting a heart-shaped solitaire ring, sparking engagement rumours with beau Asim Riaz.

However, she later clarified that she is a 'ring collector' and that she bought it for herself.

For the uninitiated, the couple has collaborated for a few music videos together namely 'Kalla Sohna Nai', 'Khyaal Rakha Kar', 'Afsos Karoge'. On the topic of their marriage, Himanshi had revealed in an earlier interview to a media portal that they are currently focusing on their careers and aren't getting married anytime soon. She also added that their families are happy about their relationship.