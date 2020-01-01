Bigg Boss 13 evicted contestant Arhaan unsure about wedding with Rashami, ex Amrita warns police proceedings against him

Arhaan Khan was evicted from Bigg Boss 13 last night in a very emotional moment. Rashami Desai broke into tears and requested the show to extend his stay for three more days so they could celebrate New Year together. However, Arhaan was out of the house without anybody but Rashami knowing about it.

Post leaving Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan has only troubles calling for him. Since he hid a few important details from Rashami (like his five-year-old son) on the show, causing misunderstandings between the two (after a revelation that Arhaan's mother and sister were living in Rashami's house while they were on the show) and a mutual break-up (at least on the show), Arhaan seems to be unsure about a marriage with Rashami Desai.

Talking about the same to Pinkvilla, Arhaan said, "After so much that has happened, who will be able to think at all. I want her to take time and think about it. Once she is out, I'm sure more people will talk about me. I want to see wait and see how she deals with that."

Rashami, who is already divorced from Nandish Sandhu, has been warned by some of her closest friends and thus, she took a step back and if their show moves are to be considered reality, Rashami and Arhaan are back to being good friends who are close to each other.

Meanwhile, now that Arhaan is out of the house his ex-girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa, who is waiting for Arhaan to pay back Rs. 5 lakhs he owes her, is all set to take police against him. Talking to SpotboyE, Amrita said, "I soon intend meeting a senior cop."

She further went on to reveal that Arhaan's real name is Mazhar Sheikh. Amrita also claimed that they were living in and has photographs and agreement to prove the same. She is sure that Rashami knows about Arhaan's past, tagging the Dil Se Dil Tak actress his 'partner in crime'. Amrita also went on to expose that Arhaan aka Mazhar has taken 70L gold in Rashami Desai's name, stated different reports on the portal.