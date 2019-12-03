Bigg Boss 13 episode 60: Here's all you need to know about Shehnaz's fight with Siddharth over Paras

After fighting against each other, Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, and Siddharth Shukla had created a single group in the Bigg Boss 13 house and everything was right. That happened till Shehnaz Gill picked a side and fought with Siddharth Shukla over Paras Chhabra.

During the nominations task, Siddharth Shukla very clearly nominated all people from the opposition team aka Team Rashami-Asim. However, when it came to picking between Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra to save one from the Bigg Boss 13 journey ahead, Shukla went ahead and saved Arti, thus nominating Paras for evictions.

Prior to that actually taking place, Paras was sure he would go and Mahira, who had just been saved, told Paras he wouldn't be nominated. Shehnaz told Paras and Mahira she would take a serious flip if Siddharth picks Paras for nominations. Siddharth's move surprised every member of the house, but Shehnaz was most upset with him.

Shehnaz told Mahira and Arti she swears on her mother that she would never talk to Siddharth again. Arti went and informed Shukla about the same, and he tried to talk to her, in their fun manner. She, however, refused to talk to him no matter what. Shehnaz told Siddharth clearly that she would talk to him only when she wants to. Siddharth then went on to tell Shehnaz that she had hurt him and that is possible only once. Arti then explained Shehnaz that she was being stupid if she doesn't speak to Siddharth only because he nominated Paras for evictions. Arti also stated that Siddharth loves Shehnaz.

Later in the night, while talking to Vishal on the bed, Shehnaz confessed that she wants to go and talk to Siddharth. Vishal also motivated her to go and talk to him, which she did. Shehnaz got out of the bed and slept next to Siddharth in the queen bedroom. Siddharth pretended to sleep, but when Shehnaz didn't move a muscle, he woke up and asked her about Bhau, who had just told her that there is a higher probability that Paras Chhabra could go out of the house. And just like that SidNaaz were back together.