'Bigg Boss 13' Episode 50 promo: Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz get into violent fight yet again

Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz had recently patched up after a huge fight in the Bigg Boss 13 house

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 19, 2019, 12:30 AM IST

In episode 49 of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz pointed out that things have changed. He said so to Siddharth Shukla, who believed it as a lie and defended Asim's statement saying he would always support Asim no matter what. Their friendship came out in the open during the episode, when they thought about practicality and stated that their loyalty would remain with each other even if they turn enemies at some stage in life.

However something very disturbing took place in episode 50 of Bigg Boss 13, if the latest promo of the show is anything to go by. The episode will see Shehnaz's wedding. Siddharth Shukla, who, of course was excited to see his friend at that stage, went into a little aggression and demanded an orange for the rituals. Asim was arranging the fruits, and gave Shukla another fruit in place of orange.

Upon noticing the same, Siddharth got hyper and told Asim that when the bride is demanding orange, why doesn't Asim just give him an orange. An angry Asim also left from there, irking Siddharth more. When the latter questioned Asim's behaviour, he stated that Shukla didn't need to get aggressive. The fight between Siddharth and Asim then intensified to the extent of it getting violent yet again.

Siddharth and Asim, just like their previous fight, pushed each other yet again, causing a disturbance in the house. The contestants had to come and stop the two from their violence, yet again. Now it remains to be seen whether this fight will mean the end of a strong friendship or be just another milestone for a stronger friendship between the two. For the uninitiated, Asim clearly stated in the latest episode that he had difficulty with Siddharth once again talking nicely to Shehnaz Gill and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, considering Asim doesn't trust them and even Siddharth once didn't.

