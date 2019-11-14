Headlines

Television

'Bigg Boss 13' Episode 46 promo: Was Shehnaz Gill the reason for huge fight between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma?

Mahira Sharma was seen accusing Paras Chhabra of teasing her in front of their opposition group

Nov 15, 2019

Team Siddharth Shukla has been facing troubled water in Bigg Boss 13 house. Many members of the team were seen walking away from Siddharth quoting his bad behaviour with them. It started with Himanshi Khurana's entry. As soon as Siddharth took Himanshi in their team, Shehnaz Gill started feeling Shukla ignored him and stopped talking to him.

She went to team Paras Chhabra and soon after, Arti Singh also got upset with Siddharth, and exclaimed that she would play her game solo. Arti switched sides for a brief period but got back to supporting team Shukla. At this point, the team consisted of Asim Riaz, Hindustani Bhau, Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi and Siddharth himself. Within two days, Shehnaz got back into the team and it could be seen that Asim went further away from Shukla.

In episode 45 of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz had a full-fledged and physical fight with Siddharth Shukla and was seen parting ways with him. Asim played his game alone. Shukla was probed by Arti and Gill, and when he informed them of the situation with Asim, both Arti and Shehnaz went ahead and fought with Asim every time he picked a petty issue with Siddharth.

When Shehnaz was away from Siddharth, she earned Paras' trust and learnt a thing or two about him and Mahira. Shehnaz tried her level best to show that she was comfortable with Paras and Mahira's equation but she clearly didn't seem like it. After joining team Shukla back and now witnessing how team Paras played with Asim, it appears that Gill took her revenge in episode 46.

In a promo of the show's episode, Hindustani Bhau is seen calling Mahira Sharma 'bade honth'. Knowing Mahira's nature, she got pissed and started arguing with and accusing Paras of discussing their matters with the opposition team. Paras and Mahira were serving prison time, thus making it difficult for anybody to walk away. Shehnaz, sitting in the house, was seen getting up and humming 'Yahan Pe Sab Shaanti Shaanti Hai'. Upon hearing her, even Siddharth Shukla laughed. It appears that Gill asked Bhau to create the situation and thus, she took her revenge. The real truth, however, would be unveiled in tomorrow's episode.

