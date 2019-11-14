'Bigg Boss 13' Episode 45 Promo: Asim Riaz ready to quit Siddharth Shukla's team soon?

Episode 44 of Bigg Boss 13 took a major turn of events. Asim Riaz, a loyal friend to Siddharth Shukla, has now decided to quit the team after he believed Shukla behaved rudely with him in the latest, Rakshas task. Asim had been constantly poking Shukla and asking him to help Asim get out of the tunnel. Siddharth, however, gave Asim a deaf ear on the same.

More so, Siddharth Shukla questioned Asim Riaz that if Arhaan Khan could come out of the tunnel, he too can. Asim tried to argue but then started finding a separate route. In the final round, Asim's health started deteriorating and Bigg Boss stopped the task then itself. An angry Asim swore that he would never stand by Shukla again, after seeing his true colours in the task.

It appears that Asim has actually taken his decision to quit Siddharth Shukla's team. While Shukla himself asked Asim to go and join the opposition team, Asim now might just. In the promo of upcoming episode 45 of Bigg Boss 13, Siddharth Shukla is seen telling Asim that he is jealous of Asim and thus wants the model out of his group. Shukla even pushes Asim. When Siddharth uses his finger and hand, Asim questions him and warns that if Shukla goes violent, then Asim can go violent too.

If Asim gets out of the team, Siddharth Shukla's team would be left with Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi Khurana and Hindustani Bhau as the main team members. Arti Singh, who was sided by the team, has decided to play solo. Shehnaz Gill switches sides between Siddharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra, and thus, neither of the team members are able to trust her completely anymore. Wild card entrant Vishal Aditya Singh has joined hands with Siddharth Shukla but it remains to be seen if he will also join their group. Meanwhile, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan, and Paras Chhabra saw cracks in Siddharth and Asim's friendship and took advantage of the same.