Bigg Boss 13 episode 45: Devoleena Bhattacharjee targets Hindustani Bhau time-and-again

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen being sarcastic with Siddharth Shukla recently

Television bahu Devoleena Bhattacharjee was one of the weakest contestants on Bigg Boss 13 not very long ago. She, however, has clearly changed her game plan after making a re-entry in the Bigg Boss house. Devoleena now targets Siddharth Shukla's team but not the man himself. Previously Devoleena was seen screaming, abusing and crying over Siddharth Shukla.

In a recent episode too, Devo was seen staring at Siddharth Shukla, almost like giving him warning in his style aka by smiling at him. Shehnaz Gill teased her for the same, but Devo kept being sarcastic and told Siddharth that he looks nice when he smiles and thus he should keep smiling. For the uninitiated, Shukla smiles on the show when he finds someone going over in their acting.

While Devo has clearly moved away from accusing Shukla, it looks like Hindustani Bhau is her next target. No surprise, Bhau is close to Shukla. After Asim and Shukla's parting away in episode 45 of Bigg Boss 13, there are only two men in the group - Shukla and Bhau. Since she is being seen in a bad light when targetting Shukla, it appears Devoleena has now found her new target in Bhau.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Bhau had a rift on the show over Bhau's lazy behaviour. Bhau does not get up from the bed. When confronted about the same, Bhau stated that he is on medication. Arhaan then asks Bigg Boss to give him the same medicine. He then goes on to discuss the task with Rashami Desai and Devoleena. Upon hearing so, Devo smirks and asks Vishal if anybody realized she is on medication due to tooth issue, since three days.

In the promo of Bigg Boss 13 episode 46, Devo was seen misbehaving with Bhau once again. During the task, Bhau was having fun with all housemates. Amidst chaos, he ended up hurting Devoleena. Immediately after doing so, Bhau apologized to her. However, Devo did not accept his apology and rather spoke to him in an abusive manner. This left Bhau shocked and hurt. It now remains to be seen how will he deal with the matter.