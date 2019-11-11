Headlines

Television

Bigg Boss 13 episode 43 promo: Vishal Aditya Singh-Aarti Singh get married

Although Vishal Aditya Singh and Aarti Singh were seen in a marriage ceremony, it was not a real wedding per se

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2019, 12:15 AM IST

Bigg Boss 13 episode 42 witnessed some interesting moments. While Shehnaz Gill left Paras Chhabra to go and be with Siddharth Shukla, she also revealed that the wild card entrant Vishal Aditya Singh is the same Vishal who Aarti always liked.

Aarti asked Shehnaz to stop teasing her and later confessed to Shefali that it indeed was the same Vishal that she liked. Aarti went on to state that their mutual friend asked Aarti to try her luck with Vishal. Vishal confessed he is the same person, and Aarti confided that whatever the equation, she would like to take things outside the house.

Shefali then told Aarti to at least be good with Vishal so they would all be in benefit. Now in the latest promo of episode 43, Vishal Aditya Singh and Aarti Singh were seen indulging in some fake wedding ceremonies.

Shehnaz Gill arranged Vishal and Aarti's wedding and they played along, and proceeded with the rituals. In fact people even teased Aarti when she fed Vishal Aditya Singh. Vishal, on his entry, has stepped on Hindustani Bhau's wrong foot. He however made up for it by getting nominated and letting Bhau go safe in the week's eviction process.

