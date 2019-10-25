'Bigg Boss 13' Episode 26 'Weekend Ka Vaar' promo: Salman Khan warns Paras Chhabra for naming superstar wrongly in house

Last week's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan took Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's case in the court stand. Not only that, Paras also got a call from a fan who called th econtestant insecure and someone who hides behind girls.

While Salman only tried to show Paras how his character is being sketched outside the house, Paras took it in the wrong spirit and was heard saying 'Salman sir ka bahut ho gaya hai' (Salman sir says too much). Throughout the week he was heard saying that if Salman Khan supports Shehnaaz Gill this week, then he will lose it and wouldn't want to remain in the show.

Salman Khan, who returned for Weekend Ka Vaar, was seen giving it back to Paras in the latest promo of Bigg Boss 13. The episode 26 aka Weekend Ka Vaar will see Salman Khan talking to the housemates, trying to put sense into them one way or another.

In this promo, Salman was seen telling Paras what he did. Upon hearing so, Paras outrightly denied saying any such thing and even went on to state how can he say such a thing for Salman Khan. Salman ended up stating that he wish he could show Paras the promo and warned Paras to meet Salman outside the house.