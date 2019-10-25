'Bigg Boss 13' Episode 26 'Weekend Ka Vaar' promo: Salman bashes Shefali-Siddhartha Dey for maligning Shehnaaz's image

The week in Bigg Boss 13 house saw some intense moments. Shehnaaz Gill, who has shown her willpower in the toughest situations, broke down during the week. In the snake and ladder task, Shehnaaz was targetted as the weak member of team Shukla. Both Siddhartha Dey and Shefali Bagga maligned her image during the task.

In the latest promo i.e. Bigg Boss 13 promo of episode 26 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, the superstar was seen questioning Siddhartha Dey and Shefali Bagga for their attitude towards Shehnaaz Gill. He also went on to state that thanks to them, he didn't even wish to come and shoot for the episode.

In the snake and ladder task, Aarti and Asim from Team Shukla had to save their snakes, while Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had to save their ladder. Team Paras had decided to play dirty, and after targetting Shukla on first day of the task, they diverted their attention to Shehnaz Gill.

While misbehaving with Siddharth Shukla, Devoleena ended up telling him that he sleeps with someone (hinting at Shehnaaz Gill) on day 1. Day 2 however saw worse scenarios as Siddhartha Dey maligned Gill's image stating that she goes to every man and Paras threw her away. He used some words which were censored on Television.

Shefali Bagga, who Shehnaz had defended earlier in the day, called her characterless and said she is just like Dey described her. Upon getting her character judged again and again, Gill ended up crying in a corner, only to be found and later consoled by Team Shukla. The same day, Shefali demanded Bigg Boss to get her out of the house.

Right after, in episode 25, Shehnaz was targetted once again by Rashami, who told Dey to take a stand. Upon hearing so, Shehnaz came, asking Desai to talk to her face. The latter still continued talking to her through Dey. As Gill stood there, Mahira lost her cool and said that she would ground Gill in a way to never be found.