Bigg Boss 13: Did Sidharth Shukla have to leave house on his birthday owing to health reasons?

All Bigg Boss 13 lovers would be well aware that Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra had been transferred in a secret room for quite some time. Making the announcement public, Bigg Boss had stated it was owing to their deteriorating health.

When Paras Chhabra entered the secret room and gave Sidharth Shukla a surprise, he also happened to mention that Shukla had lost a lot of weight, which proved the intensity to which Sidharth was unwell. Now if an inside source is anything to go by, then Sidharth might have gone out of the house for treatment.

Although Paras Chhabra will soon be back in the house, plotting with the contestants once again, Sidharth Shukla will take some more time to recover. Paras, too, was sent in the house after Sidharth had to be hospitalized, mentioned the source.

Fans and contestant Shehnaz Gill are hoping for Sidharth's fast recovery so he can go back in the house and be in the game with full force once more. Co-incidentally Sidharth Shukla's birthday happens to fall today but he might not be able to celebrate it inside the house due to health issues.