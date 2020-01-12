'Bigg Boss 13': Did Paras Chhabra mention 'using Mahira Sharma as a bait' in his letter to girlfriend Akanksha Puri?

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's chemistry inside Bigg Boss 13 house has become a topic of discussion nationwide. This is because Paras has been dating Akanksha Puri for more than three years. It has been earlier said that Paras is only being with Mahira to excel in the game. However, look at them getting close inside the show, Akanksha had also said that Paras is free to decide their three-year-long relationship.

Now as per reports in Pinkvilla, Paras has penned a letter to Akanksha citing that he is only 'using' Mahira to be in the game. Talking about it, a source told the entertainment portal, "Paras sent a letter to Puri in which he has said that the show likes the love angle and hence he is 'using' Mahira as his bait as she can be easily manipulated, unlike Shehnaaz who is a stronger candidate and can flip anytime. Mahira is a 'pyada' for him to survive in the show and be noticed."

Earlier, when Akanksha was asked if she is jealous of seeing Paras with Mahira, the actor told The Times of India, "We are mature individuals. We are not teenagers to get jealous or affected by such petty things. I want to be his strength and not weakness. I don't have any qualms even if he is flirting with anyone as I know about his strategy and game plans. I know he is mine and I don't need to worry about anything."

In today's promo, Salman called out Mahira for slapping Paras earlier this week.