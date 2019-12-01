Headlines

Bigg Boss 13: Did Arhaan Khan enter the house to propose Rashami Desai with a ring?

After leaving Bigg Boss 13 house, Arhaan Khan had mentioned that he would like to go back into the house only to propose Rashami Desai, which he seems to have done

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2019, 10:56 PM IST

Ever since Arhaan Khan has left the Bigg Boss 13 house, Rashami Desai has been blaming herself for his evictions. While she is to be blamed for not saving him, things sure are more than normal between the two. After leaving the house, Arhaan had even stated he would like to go back into the house to propose Rashami and he seems to have done exactly that.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, a promo was released. In this particular promo, Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga and Madhurima Tuli (Vishal Aditya Singh's ex-turned-friend) were seen entering the house. Each contestant had to ignore their presence. While Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra failed to ignore Shefali, Vishal ignored Madhurima and Rashami moved her eyes away from Arhaan.

Arhaan tried talking to Rashami and gifting her something, but she completely ignored his presence, following the rules of the task. He insisted she breaks the rules and gives him a hug but Rashami did not do so. The gift, according to Arti Singh, was a ring. After Arhaan left and Rashami broke into tears, Arti gave Rashami a hug and congratulated her, stating Singh saw a ring that Arhaan wanted to give Desai.

Meanwhile, Rashami was satisfied that matters are solved and she got to know whatever she needed to know. Rashami Desai was given a second opportunity in the house with Devoleena. While Devoleena got evicted in yesterday's episode citing health conditions, Rashami continues to be part of the game.

