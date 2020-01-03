'Bigg Boss 13': Did Arhaan Khan ask for Rashami Desai's house keys post his eviction?

Just before Bigg Boss 13 housemates welcomed 2020, Arhaan Khan was declared as the evicted contestant. He along with girlfriend and actor Rashami Desai was asked inside the confession room and revealed that he has been eliminated from the show. Rashami broke down and even requested Bigg Boss if Arhaan can stay till New Years. However, giving a deaf ear, Khan was asked to leave the house without meeting other contestants.

Now as per reports in Pinkvilla, immediately after exiting from Bigg Boss 13 house, Arhaan asked for Rashami's house keys. He had asked for the keys from the production team so as to crash there, however, he was refused. Reports also have it, that the actor threw a fit and after his efforts going in vain, he has the team to book a hotel room for him. Arhaan revealed that he had to fly out the next day.

Earlier today, Arhaan took to his Instagram page and penned a note on his Bigg Boss journey. He wrote, "My journey in the BB13 house has been nothing less than a rollercoaster. Ups, downs, highs and lows, but at the end of the day, it was all worth it! Sure, my eviction was sudden and untold, so there are a lot of things left unsaid. So, to all the housemates in the BB house right now, all the best! And don't forget what Hindustani Bhau said, "Itna bhi guroor na kar is shouharat ka mere dost, aaj teri mutti me, kal kisi aur ki mutti me hoga". There's a life outside Bigg Boss too. Fame aur Game ke chakkar me khud ko mat khona! #KeepItReal"

Take a look:

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan had earlier claimed that some of Arhaan's relatives have been staying at Rashami's house during her ongoing stay inside Bigg Boss.