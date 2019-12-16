Bigg Boss 13: Days into relationship, are Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan headed for splitsville?

Bigg Boss house is the place were relationships change with every passing day. While there is Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary to prove that love can exist even outside the house, many others go their own ways too. It looks like Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan have fallen into the second category.

Rashami Desai was seen upset with Arhaan Khan once again. He seems to have hidden more truth than ever and could not clear anything while the two were locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The revelation of his parents living in Rashami's house appeared to be the final nail in their blooming relationship.

The latest Bigg Boss 13 promo sees Rashami and Arhaan indulge in a fight which leads to them mutually deciding to part ways days after going in a relationship. Rashami told Arhaan she expected him to be more clear while in the relation, and Arhaan justified that his family is not living on roads and his reputation is going to drains after these accusations.

See the promo here:

Rashami Desai confessed her feelings to Arhaan Khan before he left Bigg Boss 13 house. When he re-entered, Arhaan went on his knee and proposed to Rashami, which she instantly accepted. However, things have not looked up for the couple ever since.

On the same weekend, Salman Khan made a big revelation about Arhaan Khan. Salman stated that Arhaan was not only married before Rashami came into his life, but he also has a kid from the previous marriage. Surprisingly Arhaan had not informed Rashami about the big detail ever before, or so she claimed.