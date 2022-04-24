Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma gets fat-shamed by reporter, walks away from interview in mid-way

Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma got irked after she found a reporter's question demeaning, and she left the interview mid-way. Yesterday, Mahira announced her new film with Punjabi actor Ranjit Bawa, and she has gained some weight. Sadly, she has been fat-shamed by the reporter, and this left Mahira furious. The clip of the interview went viral on social media, and in the video, it is pretty evident that Mahira didn't like the straightforward approach by the reporter. After the video went viral, it got removed by the social media user. However, it has created an impact on Mahira's fans.

In the video, the reporter tried to introduce Mahira by saying that "Nowadays, people don’t let others live by keep on saying either you are too fat or too thin, and the same thing is going on with her, and her name is Mahira Sharma." Before the reporter moves toward Mahira, she instantly cuts him and said, "Oh please cut it...I don't like this question." The reporter tried to explain his stand, but Mahira ignored him and walked away.

BTS’s leader RM recently shared Indian television actress Mahira Sharma's photo on Instagram. He later deleted the post, but Indian BTS ARMY started assuming that Mahira will be collaborating with the Bangtan boys for a music video.

READ: 'I still want to marry Mahira Sharma': Paras Chhabra opens up on buying new house in her building in Mohali

BTS ARMY took to Twitter and started posting Mahira’s photo. One of the social media users wrote, “Mahira in k-pop video??? A collab makes sense, coz She's the star of MV with BILLION views. If not, then Bruh, BTS guys follow Mahira? Crush?? Whatever it is, aaj koi jealous soul, khud ko maregi....”

Another wrote, “Paras Chabra go to Instagram and check BTS leader #kimnamjoon (RM) he is posted some photos and one of the one is #Mahirashharma’s pic... Look it I uploaded.”