'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Himanshi Khurana's PCOS worsens; will undergo surgery

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana recently featured in a music video titled Afsos Karoge opposite Asim Riaz and was trolled by the audience for her weight in the video. However, many might not know that the Punjabi actress is suffering from PCOS. It has now come to light that the actress's health is down.

A source close to Himanshi told an entertainment portal, "Her PCOS has become worse, the swelling has increased due to which bleeding is happening and she is unable to walk at all. Yesterday, she had a flight and she was not in the position to walk so we had to take her inside the flight with the help of a wheelchair. Considering today's shoot commitment was done a long time back she couldn't cancel it. But since her condition is getting worse soon after the shoot, she will undergo a surgery. Right now we are taking care of her as she is in acute pain," BollywoodLife reported.

The actress had also opened up on PCOS recently and said, "I have PCOS, whoever doesn't understand it, please go and surf on the Internet. Most of the girls go through it. People who know about it will relate with me. During PCOS, your body weight keeps fluctuating. Sometimes you lose so much weight and sometimes you gain a lot of weight. My blood pressure also fluctuates a lot. My BP levels sometimes drop so much that I have to take oxygen for three hours. My manager panics when I don't respond or get up. My entire team makes sure to keep me away from my phone when I am at home, they try to keep me distracted."