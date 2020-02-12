'Bigg Boss 13': Bipasha Basu extends support to Arti Singh, says she 'played game correctly and ethically'

Headlines

What is Cinematography Amendment Bill, passed by Rajya Sabha to curb film piracy? Know punishment under new law

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Delhi HC refused to completely ban sale of acid in city, says can adversely affect businesses

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Why are West Indies players wearing black armbands?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

What is Cinematography Amendment Bill, passed by Rajya Sabha to curb film piracy? Know punishment under new law

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Bappa Rawal to Maharana Pratap: 10 Mightiest Rajput kings

7 new onscreen Bollywood couples set to impress fans with their chemistry in 2023 

Benefits of consuming honey daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him to explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

HomeTelevision

Television

'Bigg Boss 13': Bipasha Basu extends support to Arti Singh, says she 'played game correctly and ethically'

In a video posted on Arti's Instagram channel, Bipasha said that she respected Arti because of the way she has conducted herself throughout the show.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 12, 2020, 04:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss 13 is in its final days and celebrities are choosing camps and showing support for their favourite contestants in the house. Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has yet again supported her friend and Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Arti Singh. 

In a video posted on Arti's Instagram channel, Bipasha said that she respected Arti because of the way she has conducted herself throughout the show. Bipasha’s husband Karan Singh Grover and Arti are said to be best friends.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

In the video, Bipasha also said, "Arti is not one of my favourite contestants because she is a friend, but she is someone who has through the season been very honest and has played the game correctly and in an ethical manner. I also like the fact that when you watch television you don’t lose that respect and it doesn’t look disrespectful as she has maintained that very well! Overall, I am very proud of Arti." The video of Bipasha was shared by Arti's Instagram handle, with that message that said, "'When one is watching television it shouldn’t feel disrespectful in any manner, and Arti has maintained that dignity and stature very well throughout the show!' And we are sure that everybody part of #ArtiKiArmy will agree with this rightly made statement! Arti has truly been one of the cleanest hearted and dignified contestants throughout the Bigg Boss 13 season, earning herself lots of love and support from not only housemates inside, but all her fans, friends & well-wishers outside who are proud of how far she has made it in this long journey! A big thank you to Bipasha from #ArtiKiArmy for being one of those amazing friends who has been a pillar of strength & support for her throughout the show!”

Karan had also made an appearance on the show a while back and told Arti that she was one of Bipasha's favourite contestants.He also asked her not to change, "Bhagwan aega samne ya shaitan, kisi ke kuch bhi kehne par change mat hone (Whether it is God or devil that comes in front of you, do not change)." 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs WI: Mohammed Siraj leaves West Indies to return home ahead of ODI series, here's why

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War to clash with Prabhas’ Salaar? Here’s what filmmaker said

Syeda Minhaj Zaidi: How Hyderabad engineer, in US for studies, was left starving on street; know heartbreaking story

Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance to 'Halkat Jawani' in hot yellow saree raises temperature

Conjunctivitis cases rise in Delhi-NCR: How does pink eye spread; prevention tips

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE