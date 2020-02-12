'Bigg Boss 13': Bipasha Basu extends support to Arti Singh, says she 'played game correctly and ethically'

In a video posted on Arti's Instagram channel, Bipasha said that she respected Arti because of the way she has conducted herself throughout the show.

Bigg Boss 13 is in its final days and celebrities are choosing camps and showing support for their favourite contestants in the house. Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has yet again supported her friend and Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Arti Singh.

In a video posted on Arti's Instagram channel, Bipasha said that she respected Arti because of the way she has conducted herself throughout the show. Bipasha’s husband Karan Singh Grover and Arti are said to be best friends.

In the video, Bipasha also said, "Arti is not one of my favourite contestants because she is a friend, but she is someone who has through the season been very honest and has played the game correctly and in an ethical manner. I also like the fact that when you watch television you don’t lose that respect and it doesn’t look disrespectful as she has maintained that very well! Overall, I am very proud of Arti." The video of Bipasha was shared by Arti's Instagram handle, with that message that said, "'When one is watching television it shouldn’t feel disrespectful in any manner, and Arti has maintained that dignity and stature very well throughout the show!' And we are sure that everybody part of #ArtiKiArmy will agree with this rightly made statement! Arti has truly been one of the cleanest hearted and dignified contestants throughout the Bigg Boss 13 season, earning herself lots of love and support from not only housemates inside, but all her fans, friends & well-wishers outside who are proud of how far she has made it in this long journey! A big thank you to Bipasha from #ArtiKiArmy for being one of those amazing friends who has been a pillar of strength & support for her throughout the show!”

Karan had also made an appearance on the show a while back and told Arti that she was one of Bipasha's favourite contestants.He also asked her not to change, "Bhagwan aega samne ya shaitan, kisi ke kuch bhi kehne par change mat hone (Whether it is God or devil that comes in front of you, do not change)."