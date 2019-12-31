Bigg Boss 13: Before shoe, Rashami Desai's special friend Arhaan Khan threatened to throw acid on Sidharth Shukla

Arhaan Khan is out from Bigg Boss 13 house once again, but not before irking Sidharth Shukla fans. Arhaan, who went down on his knee for Rashami Desai, always stood by her, even if it meant coming between Rashami and Sidharth's issue.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan Khan had threatened to throw a shoe on Sidharth Shukla, when the latter went on to accuse Rashami Desai of following him to Goa. While Rashami hurled abuses, Arhaan couldn't stop stating that he would throw a shoe on Sidharth's face and get out of the show.

This, however, wasn't the first time Arhaan pulled off an act like this. In one of the recent episodes, when Rashami threw hot tea on Sidharth, he threw his tea back on her. This was followed by Arhaan throwing the tea from his cup on Shukla again. After that, Arhaan had mentioned that he would throw acid on Sidharth's face.

SidHearts then went on to involve the Mumbai police in this matter, but Arhaan was still part of Bigg Boss 13 till he was eliminated last night. Arhaan was mainly recognized on the show due to Rashami Desai, who was warned and asked to stay away from a man like him. Trusting her friendship, however, Rashami stood by Arhaan's side till the end.