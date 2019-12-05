Headlines

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz ends up calling Siddharth Shukla 'gutter wala aadmi'

Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are once again at war in the Bigg Boss 13 house

DNA Web Team

Dec 05, 2019

It has now been a long time since Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz find reasons to take a dig at each other in the Bigg Boss 13 house. They, of course, are part of two separate teams currently and are always defending their team members.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will once again be seen at war of words. Arti Singh, who Siddharth had saved from evictions recently, was hurt in an ongoing task. Taking the opportunity, Shukla lashed out at Asim.

Siddharth Shukla went on to tell Asim he was showing his power on girls. He furthermore stated that Asim now has no power to fight men, which is why he is targetting girls now. After Siddharth's accusation, Asim went on to remind Shukla of Mahira's incident.

Mahira, who is now a member of Team Siddharth Shukla, was once pushed to the ground by Siddharth Shukla by some force. Asim reminded Siddharth of the incident when she was hurt. 'Utha ke phek diya tha' (you pushed her away with force) is what Asim stated.

It did not end there. Asim went on to call Siddharth 'gutter wala aadmi'. After hearing Asim's accusation for a while, Siddharth called Riaz 'ladkiyon ka sevak' and then questioned him what happened this time.

See the promo here:

Meanwhile, Siddharth and Shehnaz Gill also had a fight, but their tiff was sorted out almost immediately. Asim and Siddharth had their differences even previously but they hugged it out. It now remains to be seen if that can happen yet again.

