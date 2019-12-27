Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh tags Shehnaz Gill 'possessive' for Sidharth Shukla

Vikas Gupta left Bigg Boss 13, but not without clearing that there are fans who love to see Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla together. They go by the name SidNaaz. The topic has become a hot discussion inside the house. From Paras to Arti, people have been discussing this matter with and without Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla in presence.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh went on to discuss with Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala that Shehnaz Gill aka Punjab ki Katrina Kaif is being perceived as a possessive person outside the house. She clearly hinted that it was because of her behaviour with Sidharth Shukla. While Arti believed Shehnaz was being possessive, both Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla himself called Shehnaz's move stupid.

Arti was almost proven right in the task which followed. In this task, the housemates were asked to destroy something that is very precious to them. Shehnaz and Vishal Aditya Singh were contenders for captaincy, and one of the names who had to destroy something precious was of Sidharth Shukla.

Bigg Boss asked Sidharth to destroy his favourite towel. While Shehnaz tried to convince him, Vishal backed out stating it would be very lowly if he tries to overpower Shehnaz in the matter. When Shehnaz tried to convince Sidharth, he first joked that his favourite towel is Bigg Boss' towel and thus she could go ahead and destroy it. After some reluctance, Shukla got his favourite towel to the forefront. He had to cut the towel, paint it and keep it in the storage box. Right when Sidharth started cutting the towel for Shehnaz, Vishal came in to help him. Sidharth happened to mention Sheena gave him the towel. At the very moment, Shehnaz stated she would cut the towel into pieces. Her exact words were, 'Sheena ko main kaatti hoon ruk' (I will cut Sheena['s towel], wait). Giving the shredded pieces of the towel to Vishal, Shehnaz added 'phek do isko' (throw it away). A disappointed Sidharth announced that Sheena is his best friend.

Later Sidharth asked Shehnaz personally why was she aggressive while cutting the towel, to which Shehnaz hinted she felt another girl is her competition and hinted that it made her jealous.

Arti, on the other hand, discussed what she assumes as Shehnaz's bad behaviour with Paras and Shefali Jariwala in presence. While Shefali asked Arti to clear her issues with Shehnaz, Arti stated it gets difficult because Sidharth has a soft corner for Shehnaz. Some time later, Arti imitated Shehnaz from the task. She stated that Shehnaz said, 'Meena Sheena ka saamaan koi maayine nahi rakhta'. Arti further clarified that she knows Sidharth and Sheena's equation, adding that Sheena loves him a lot since the two have been friends for a long time.