Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah feels talks of being confused is 'crap'

Headlines

Unlock Radiant Winter Skin: Seize Independence Day Deals for a Season of Nourishment and Savings

Ben Stokes returns to ODI cricket, rekindles England's hope of defending ICC Men's World Cup title

'Bahut jaldi tere ko goli...': Urfi Javed receives death threat, calls it 'regular day' in her life

Jawan is reportedly Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film ever, made on huge budget of...

Mild earthquake hits Noida's Gautam Buddha Nagar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Unlock Radiant Winter Skin: Seize Independence Day Deals for a Season of Nourishment and Savings

Ben Stokes returns to ODI cricket, rekindles England's hope of defending ICC Men's World Cup title

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

8 Foods to get rid of dark circles

Weight loss tips: Vegetarian mini meals to shed extra kilos

Herbs and spices to boost mood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

'Bahut jaldi tere ko goli...': Urfi Javed receives death threat, calls it 'regular day' in her life

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav finally opens up about his mystery girlfriend, reveals 'woh Punjab se...'

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah feels talks of being confused is 'crap'

Arti Singh has often been tagged as 'confused' in the Bigg Boss 13 house

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2019, 12:22 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss13 contestant Arti Singh has often been tagged as 'confused' and 'weak'. She has, however, defended herself time-and-again stating that even though she might be confused, she ain't weak. Supporting the same views was her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah. Kashmera is married to Arti's brother Krushna Abhishek.

"If I could only to inside and teach all these contestants what strong gameplay meant and how important loyalty actually is. All this talk about being confused is crap. Love you @artisingh5," wrote Kashmera in support of her sister-in-law on Instagram.

She also went on to tweet the same writing, "Who in this season of Bigg Boss 13 has not spoken behind anyone s back. Please tell me about one such Harishchandra. Stop talking crap about my sister in law. Love you @artisingh005."

See her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1) on

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh was seen stating her example in the Hindi class, when Bhau asked students to speak up. She stated that even though people found a girl 'weak' and 'confused', she still entered the finale of Bigg Boss 13.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket registration begins; details inside

Kareena Kapoor wishes 'ultimate lover' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday with unseen picture in swimsuit

Rana Daggubati denies viral jibe at 'big Bollywood heroine' was for Sonam Kapoor; apologises to actress, Dulquer Salmaan

Major milestone for Chandrayaan-3: One step closer to the Moon, what comes next for India’s lunar mission?

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to knee injury

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE