Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah feels talks of being confused is 'crap'

Arti Singh has often been tagged as 'confused' in the Bigg Boss 13 house

Bigg Boss13 contestant Arti Singh has often been tagged as 'confused' and 'weak'. She has, however, defended herself time-and-again stating that even though she might be confused, she ain't weak. Supporting the same views was her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah. Kashmera is married to Arti's brother Krushna Abhishek.

"If I could only to inside and teach all these contestants what strong gameplay meant and how important loyalty actually is. All this talk about being confused is crap. Love you @artisingh5," wrote Kashmera in support of her sister-in-law on Instagram.

She also went on to tweet the same writing, "Who in this season of Bigg Boss 13 has not spoken behind anyone s back. Please tell me about one such Harishchandra. Stop talking crap about my sister in law. Love you @artisingh005."

See her post here:

Who in this season of Bigg Boss 13 has not spoken behind anyone s back. Please tell me about one such Harishchandra. Stop talking crap about my sister in law. Love you @artisingh005 https://t.co/zGQDHJZZFf — kashmera (@kashmerashah) November 27, 2019

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh was seen stating her example in the Hindi class, when Bhau asked students to speak up. She stated that even though people found a girl 'weak' and 'confused', she still entered the finale of Bigg Boss 13.