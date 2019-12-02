Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan goes down on his knee, Rashami Desai accepts proposal

Bigg Boss 13 had a very special surprise up its sleeve. While it appears that there are many couples inside the house, one of them just went official. Arhaan Khan entered the house yet again and went down on his knees for Rashami Desai. More so, she accepted his proposal.

Before Arhaan Khan left Bigg Boss 13 house, Rashami Desai had confessed her love for him. The show gave him another opportunity as a wild card contestant. Arhaan, along with Shefali Bagga and Madhurima Tuli entered the house.

When in the nazarandaz task, Arhaan showed Rashami a ring that he bought her. Arhaan had designed the ring himself. Rashami, despite ignoring Arhaan, dropped him till the door. He then entered the house as a wild card entrant and upon seeing him, Rashami went running and jumped on Arhaan, giving him a big hug.

Later when the housemates gathered, Mahira asked them to have an official proposal. That is when Arhaan went down on his knee and stated that he melted when Rashami cried upon him leaving the house the last time. This time around, he confessed his love. Rashami, who had already stated she loves Arhaan, accepted and told him to accept her as she is.

Arhaan was seen being Rashami's guide soon after the proposal. He asked Rashami to be sure about what she wants so as to not be seen in a bad light.