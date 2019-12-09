Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan boasts he got Rashami Desai back from roads, Paras Chhabra all set to expose him

Rashami Desai was living a fairytale life on Bigg Boss 13. She got out of the show, met her 'friend' Arhaan Khan, entered the show with him, got him out of the show and witnessed his re-entry, with a proposal which she, obviously, accepted.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan made a huge revelation. He told Rashami Desai that her fiancee Arhaan Khan was already married and has a baby of his own. Salman even entered the house to console Rashami, who finally gave in to Arhaan by giving her fiance a hug.

This time around, Arhaan has made some more revelations. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan was seen telling Shefali Bagga that he helped Rashami out of the roads. He added that he and his family supported Rashami, who had come on roads (probably talking about her bankruptcy phase).

Upon hearing that, Paras Chhabra was heard stating that he would expose Arhaan. When Arhaan further nominated Shehnaz stating she provokes people and goes personal. Paras was heard commenting to Arhaan on what Khan did himself, to point a finger at Shehnaz.