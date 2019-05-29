Bigg Boss 13: Ankita Lokhande, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Karan Patel approached for Salman Khan’s show?

The most controversial reality show of Indian television, Bigg Boss is all set to return to the small screen with its thirteenth season. It will most likely go-on air from September 29. Like every year, the makers are trying their best to curate the spiciest lot.

We had earlier reported that BB 13 won't feature commoners and hence it's gonna be all the more difficult for the makers this time as they'll have to hunt double the amount of celebrities than they used to earlier.

We hear they have already locked 'Hate Story 3' actress Zareen Khan for the show. Television stars Ankita Lokhande, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Karan Patel's names have also come forward.

Talking about Karan, a source close to the show informed Catch News, “The makers really want Karan to come on the show. When he came on the show during the last season, his appearance was immensely loved by the show’s audience. His honest no-nonsense attitude on the show was loved by everyone.”

Divyanka Tripathi's husband Vivek Dahiya, Navjyot Gurudutta of MTV Roadies fame and PWD officer Reena Dwivedi have also reportedly been approached for 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will return as the host of the show. Unlike all the previous years, this year Bigg Boss' set will be erected in Mumbai's Film City.