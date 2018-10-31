'Bigg Boss 12' October 31, 2018 Written Update: Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta exit, Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra fight

Day 45 in the Bigg Boss 12 house begins at 8 am with the housemates waking up to Kuch Kuch hota Hai song Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana. At 10:15 am, Shilpa Sinde says to Romil Chaudhary that it is your opponents make you win the show. Romil says that there’s pretty tough competition as Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth have a huge fan following.

In the garden area Karanvir asks Vikas Gupta to give him some guidelines for going ahead in the game. Vikas says KV lacks the kind of aggression that Deepak Thakur shows in the house. In the bedroom area, Urvashi Vani tells Somi Khan that she should be vocal about her being uncomfortable in Deepak’s presence since she also has a life outside the house. Somi says that she calls Deepak her brother.

In the garden area, KV tries to do a romantic dance with Somi and asks Deepak to sing a song in order to tease him. Deepak sings Behena Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Mein (rakshabandhan song) while Urvashi interrupts and sings a romantic song instead. Once again KV asks Deepak to sing a song and Deepak sings Meri Jaan Tiranga Hai (patriotic song), Urvashi again interrupts and sings Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein (romantic song).

In the afternoon, the buzzer for the task goes and KV rushes to grab the colours for the rangoli. Megha starts making rangoli, which is spoilt by the opposite team members. Every time Megha or Somi try to make rangoli, it is spoilt by their respective opposite team members. Deepak calls Megha 'zehreeli'. Megha says that she is indeed poisonous. The first round is over and the sanchalaks Vikas and Shilpa fail to arrive at a conclusion. The round is cancelled and neither of the teams gain any point.

Vikas is pissed with Sreesanth saying that he’s not cooperating with the rest of the team. Srishty Rode tells Vikas that it’s nothing new and that he always spoils the task. In the garden area, Dipika, Jasleen Matharu and Shivashish Mishra try to talk sense into Sree. Vikas also joins them and tells Sree that he should not misbehave and cooperate in the task, be a team player. Sree is adamant that he will go to collect the colours, Vikas says that he will decide who has to go to collect the colours. A huge verbal spat follows. Vikas calls Sree 'Badtameez insaan', this enrages Sree and he dashes towards Vikas in anger. Romil says that Vikas is wrong in using foul language. Sree calls Vikas a fake mastermind. Sree goes back and sits on the swing.

Sree goes and sits in the Shinde family house and tells Shilpa that he’s come to their house as a guest from the Gupta family. Shilpa's team member welcome the new guest. Sree says that Vikas from the Gupta family called him badtameez so why should he stay with the Gupta family. He tells Shilpa that one should only says as much as one can take on themselves. Vikas is confused as to why Sree is trying to make his own team lose. Sree once again rushes to Vikas and says that he’s back in Gupta family and now he should say things on his face. Vikas again calls him badtameez. Sree makes a comment and says that in order to fight one needs to be a man and stand up. Vikas takes this as a sly comment on his sexual orientation.

Surbhi Rana starts having a huge verbal fight with Megha Dhage, commenting on her tactics. She says that Megha claims to cook food for 30-40 people but asks Somi and others to chop the vegetables and then says that she has cocooked ne the entire food. Megha hits back at her.

In the evening the gong for the next round goes, Romil and KV collect colours and come back. Sree comes to KV to snatch the colours, Dipika Kakar stands infront of KV and tries to defend him. The scene gets ugly and then Shiv and Romil too interfere. Meanwhile, Surbhi tries to make a bit of rangoli, which eventually gets spoilt as Shiv throws a bucket full of water over it.

KV is still trying to save the colours, while others are trying to overpower him. In the brawl, the wall of the Gupta family falls down and KV gets hurt. Megha and Rohit Suchanti too have a verbal spat. Dipika is hurt with Sree’s actions and breaks down. Vikas tries to console her.

When the gong goes and time is over, Surbhi gets up from the ground and reveals a small rangoli that she managed to make. Vikas says that he is disqualifying the round since Romil had splashed water. Dipika enters the house while crying as she couldn’t take what the others were saying about her. Somi and Shilpa make fun of her saying that Dipika is still in her TV soap Sasural Simar Ka zone. Rohit goes after Dipika to console her in the washroom area. KV joins them too.

At the end of the task, Bigg Boss announces that since the Gupta family has one point at the end of the task, they are the winners of the luxury budget task. Later, at the dining table, Shilpa tells Vikas that though, Vikas has a good heart and a good personality, but she sees a lot of negativity and aggression on his face. Vikas says that he only sees good things and good vibes on Shilpa’s face.

Bigg Boss announces that it’s time for Shilpa and Vikas to take leave from the house. Vikas tells Dipika that she should be strong and play well. Deepak sings the song Do Pal Ruka for Shilpa and Vikas. Later, Rohit sits next to Dipika on the swing in garden area and says he feels as if his family member has gone from the house and says Dipika must be having similar feelings. At the same time, Sree is sitting with Jasleen and Shiv near the exit door and says that Dipika has found a new brother in Rohit now and starts clapping slowly. Sree and Jasleen have a talk about captaincy.

KV joins Srishty and Dipika in the garden area. Sree walks up to him and says that KV had hurt him and pushed him during the task. Both of them have a verbal spat. Sree says to KV - Tu toh beech ka hai. Sree further says to KV that he should make sure that he sleeps tight in the night because he will make sure that KV pays for what he did.

Sometime later, KV is talking to Dipika in the garden near the exit door when Sree again runs to them and says to KV that he purposely hit him on his arm. Sree says that if anything happens to his arm, then he will see to it that KV will pay for the same outside the house. The matter doesn’t subside and goes on to blow out of proportion with Sreesanth’s aggression. KV on the other hand maintains his calm demeanour which irks Sree even more.

Dipika tells KV that Sree isn’t hurt that badly. KV says he knows exactly what happened to Sree and he knows that Sree isn’t hurt as badly as he's making it out to be. Jasleen comes and tells KV that Sree expected him to apologise to him for their brawl in the task. KV says that Sree called him like a dog, then how can he expect an apology. Shiv also comes to KV and tries to understand the matter.

Sree tells Deepak that he will file an FIR on KV. KV later walks up to him and says since he got hurt, he’s sorry, genuinely. Sree reiterates that he will file an FIR against him. Deepak on the other hand, was later seen cleaning the jail, saying that the housemates may send him to jail, hence he’s cleaning it in advance. Somi and Surbhi try to pull his legs saying that two days after Diwali, the festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated and Somi adds that she will also celebrate it in the Bigg Boss house.

At night, Deepak and Romil are having a talk. Romil tells Deepak that he feels Sree knows the entire game and is playing as per his strategy, because Sree didn’t need to fight with KV and exaggerate the matter unnecessarily. The episode comes to an end.