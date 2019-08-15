'Bigg Boss 12' contestant Nehha Pendse announces engagement with businessman Shardul Bayas

May I Come In Madam? actor Nehha Pendse became a household name with her stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12. She was one of the loved contestants and people were disappointed when she was evicted from the house sooner than expected. The actor before entering BB 12 house was known for her kickass weight loss journey and her stunning photos shared on her Instagram. Neha has starred in several movies as well.

Now, there's happy news on her personal front. Nehha took to her Instagram page and shared a photo with her beau posing at Duomo di Milano in Italy. In the photo, she is even seen flaunting her beautiful ring which indicates that the couple is engaged to be married. Nehha is engaged to a businessman named Shardul Bayas and the happy occasion took place a few days ago. However, it was just yesterday Nehha decided to announce it to the world.

Meanwhile, check out the photo below:

On the work front, Nehha has been a part of several Bollywood films including Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Daag: The Fire, Deewane, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Devdas, Swami, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji to name a few. She also worked in a few Marathi films such as Dusari Goshta, Bol Baby Bol, Premasathi Coming Suun, Balkadu, Natsamrat among others.

Nehha also worked in TV shows like Hasratein, Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, Entertainment Ki Raat, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Kitchen Champion 5.