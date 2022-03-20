'Bigg Boss 11' winner Shilpa Shinde takes internet by storm as she completes 23 years in TV industry

'Bigg Boss 11' winner Shilpa Shinde on March 20, has completed 23 years in the television industry. Her fans have been wishing her on Twitter, #ShilpaShinde is also trending on social media.

Shilpa Shinde has won millions of hearts with her versatile performances in her TV shows. She grabbed attention with her role in 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' and her stint in 'Bigg Boss 11.' The actress has a huge fan following, she had shared her ups and downs in her career when she was inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house.

As the actress has completed 23 glorious years in the Television industry, her fans have been wishing her on social media. Check out:

Congratulations to our Queen Shilpa Shinde Ma'am for completing 23 Yrs in ITV



She is trending on 12th spot with 6.7K+ Tweets in India's trend list



SHILPA KE SAAL BEMISAAL#ShilpaShinde pic.twitter.com/yRJIpxg5wu — LEGEND(@ShilpaShindeTM) March 20, 2022

There is a garden in her face, Where roses and white lilies blow; A heavenly paradise is that place

SHILPA KE 23 SAAL BEMISAAL#ShilpaShinde pic.twitter.com/nkAFy5fXos — Swapna (@swappdreaams) March 20, 2022

SHILPA KE 23 SAAL BEMISAAL#ShilpaShinde pic.twitter.com/N5jOL85EjG March 20, 2022

Netizens were upset when actress left the popular drama 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain.' Earlier, actor Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Narayan Tripathi had talked about Shinde’s exit from the show and how it suffered a huge jolt. Sheikh, who has been a part of ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ since it went on air, also shared how the team had to buckle up to get the show back on track.

While speaking to ETimes Sheikh had said, “When Shilpa decided to quit the show, our show suffered a huge jolt. But you have to remember that the show can’t be run by a single person and especially in the Television industry nobody is indispensable I feel. When she quit the show we pulled up our socks and we were ready that there will be a drop in our TRP because she had a major fan following. She was doing a great job but we didn’t give up and worked harder and got the show back on track. We knew that we would get to hear comments like oh we would watch the show for Shilpa now she has gone we don’t watch it and all. Eventually, it doesn’t happen like that.”

He added, “Whenever someone is watching the show, they do it for humour or entertainment. If they still get the humour they will continue to watch it off course the audience missed her for sometime but they started enjoying it again. When Shubhangi Atre entered she picked up everything and did it so well that now it is her fifth year.”

After quitting ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’, Shilpa Shinde participated in season 11 of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ and emerged as its winner. Shilpa was last seen in the web drama ‘Paurashpur’ opposite Annu Kapoor. She was also a part of ‘Gangs of Filmistan’ which also starred comedian, Sunil Grover.