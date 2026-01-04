Bigg Boss 10-fame Nitibha Kaul kisses fiance Jags Bagh in dreamy proposal photos: 'Can’t wait for our next chapter'

ICC set to take BIG call after Bangladesh seek shift of T20 World Cup matches from India
TELEVISION
In their viral proposal photos and videos, Nitibha Kaul and Jags Bagh are seen passionately kissing each other. The former Bigg Boss contestant had been sharing pictures and videos with her boyfriend on her Instagram, but had never revealed his face before.
Bigg Boss 10-fame Nitibha Kaul shared a series of pictures and videos as she got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Jags Bagh. The duo has been together for over a year. Kaul was one of the contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, which aired in 2016. She is now a fashion and lifestyle influencer with over 1 million followers on Instagram.
Sharing a series of romantic pictures on her Instagram handle on Saturday, Kaul penned a note, praising the efforts by Bagh. "On this beautiful day, the love of my life asked me to be his forever. After years of late night calls, airport goodbyes, endless tears, and loving each other across continents and time zones, this moment made every second worth it", she wrote.
“He did so well. A proposal straight out of my fairytale dreams - the surprise, the castle, the ring, and most of all, the man who makes me feel like the luckiest girl alive, every single day. I can’t wait for our next chapter...our forever, together. Still soaking in the magic of this day, still letting it sink in that I am a “fiancé” now. Can’t wait to share all the details & how he pulled this off, but for now, I’m just letting this moment sink in," Kaul concluded.
Nitibha opted for a white corset dress and matching heels. Bagh chose a beige shirt along with white bottoms. The two were seen passionately kissing each other in the dreamy pictures, that went viral on social media instantly. She also shared the video from their priceless moment and captioned it, "the easiest yes I’ve ever had to say."
The former Bigg Boss contestant had been sharing pictures and videos with her boyfriend on her Instagram, but had never revealed his face before. She finally did so now while announcing her engagement. Nothing much is known about Jags at the moment as his Instagram profile just features photos and videos of his proposal to Nitibha.
