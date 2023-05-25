Actress Sangeeta Odwani reveals casting couch experience with 'powerful' producer: 'They influence you to sleep around'

Sangeeta Odwani

TV and film actress Sangeeta Odwani has shared her harrowing casting couch experience from her initial days in the entertainment industry. The actress, best known for appearance in TV show Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal, said in a recent interview that a ‘powerful and popular’ producer asked her to meet him alone and cancelled the meeting when she went with a friend.

Sangeeta started her career with a miniseries called Vintage Boys, following which she made her film debut with the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Big Bull in 2021. Last year, she was seen in a supporting role on the show Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal.

In an interview with Spotboye, Sangeeta recalled, “Actor’s life is never easy. Especially when you are an outsider and people target you and try to influence you to sleep around. I remember during my initial days a popular producer tried on me and asked me to meet him alone. During that time me and my friend Sonali (Singh) who's also an actress now, arrived together to dream city Mumbai to pursue our acting dream. We went together for an audition and later were asked to meet the producer. So when I took her along with me, he cancelled the meeting saying I was supposed to come alone as they are going to launch me. So that needs to be a personal meeting.”

Sangeeta said that she could gauge that the producer’s intentions were not right but decided not to report him or take action against him. “I could really doubt his intentions, but he was popular and very powerful so instead of taking action against him we went back and didn't entertain him anymore,” she added.

The actress recalled being heartbroken after this experience but added that she bounced back and found work based on her talent. “I was heartbroken because I was puzzled that whatever we listen that an actress need to compromise to get a good break in showbiz, was it true! But by God's grace, I gave myself another chance and proved that it was a myth. Actually, it's upon an individual whether he wants to choose a shortcut or keep trying with faith in their talent and destiny,” she added.