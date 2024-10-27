Rohit Shetty directs Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn for the special Singham Again segment on Bigg Boss 18 and even talks about the former's entry into his cop universe.

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan continues hosting Weekend Ka Vaar, and welcomes team Singham Again- Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty. In the Sunday promo of Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty directs Salman and Ajay, highlighting the much-awaited collab of Chulbul Pandey and Bajirao Singham that will happen in Singham Again. Later, Salman welcomes Rohit and Ajay on the stage. Salman says, "Ajay aur Rohit aapka swagaat hai Bigg Boss mein (Welcome to Bigg Boss, Rohit and Ajay)." Rohit instantly adds, "Aur aapka swagaat hai humare cop universe mein (We welcome you in our cop universe)." Ajay's famous tagline from Singham 'Aata Majhi Satakli', is discussed in the episode.

Ajay asks if he also feels 'Aata Majhi Satakli' every weekend while hosting the host, Salman says, "Yeh itne satke hai, ki mujhe satka rahe hai." Later Salman acknowledges Rohit's impressive filmography and his cop films. Salman says, "Yeh itni cop film bana chuke hai ki 90% yeh khudh cop ban chuke hai." Rohit also confesses, "Logo ko doubt hone laga hai," and laughs. Later, Rohit enters Bigg Boss house and conducts a task with housemates. A major chunk of contestants pick Avinash Mishra as the worst house member, and he gets smoked for his behaviour.

For the unversed, Salman Khan immortalised Chulbul Pandey on the big screen with Dabbang (2010). The action-drama was directed by Abhinav Kashyap and was produced by Salman's brother, Arbaaz Khan. The blockbuster success of Dabbang encouraged Arbaaz for Dabbang 2. The film's second instalment was released in cinemas in 2012 and became a bigger success than its predecessor. Seven years after Dabbang 2, the film's third instalment was released.

However, Dabangg 3 performed less than the first two parts, making it an average grosser at the box office. After Dabbang 3's box office performance, Arbaaz decided to hold the plan for Part Four, until he found the apt script for the film.

