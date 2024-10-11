With the new season of Bigg Boss 18, fans want to know who is the highest-paid contestant on the show is.

Bigg Boss 18 is getting more exciting as the contestants settle in. The first week has plenty of drama, nominations, and new friendships, keeping viewers entertained. People are also curious about how much the contestants are earning this season.

With the new season of Bigg Boss 18, fans want to know who is the highest-paid contestant on the show is. As per recent media reports, Vivian Dsena, known for his roles in shows like Shakti and Madhubala, is the highest-paid contestant this season, earning Rs 5 lakh per week.

Close behind is Shilpa Shirodkar reportedly earning Rs 2.5 lakh per week while Karan Veer is said to be making around Rs 2 lakh per week.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6 and has quickly made headlines as Anniruddhacharya Maharaj aka Pookie Baba, surprised everyone when he appeared as guest on day 1.

His unexpected appearance sparked trolling and left the internet divided. After facing criticism, Anniruddhacharyaji has clarified why he appeared on the show and issued a public apology. In response to the backlash, Anniruddhacharya said he appeared on the show as a guest, not as a contestant.

He said, "Yadi mere uss Bigg Boss mein jaane se agar kisi Sanatani ka dil dukha hai toh ye beta Aapka bhai, Aapka das. Saare Sanataniyon se srama prapti hai. Aap zarur shama karyega kyunki mera uddesh Sanatan ka prachaar karna hai... (If my entry into Bigg Boss has hurt the feelings of any Sanatani, then this son of yours, this servant, seeks your forgiveness. Please forgive me, as my intention is to promote Sanatan values.)"

He further stated, "I had said before that I would never participate in Bigg Boss, and I did not. I was only there as a guest, not as part of the show’s main cast. Aap nishchint rahe jab tak ye saans rahegi Sanatan ki hi baat karunga (I ask for your forgiveness a million times, but know that as long as I live, I will continue to speak about Sanatan values)."