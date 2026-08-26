Bhuvan Bam says The Revolutionaries ain't 'conventional freedom-fighter drama', Rohit Saraf calls it 'honour to play Sachindra Nath'

Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada revealed the world of The Revolutionaries and also shared their thoughts on reliving the pre-Independence era.

Actor Bhuvan Bam, who essays the role of freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose in the upcoming streaming series 'The Revolutionaries', has said that the show navigates conflicts and a brotherhood forged in blood. He also said that he built the character ground up from his instincts. The trailer of the series was unveiled on Wednesday, and it follows 4 freedom fighters who lock horns with the British Raj. The series is inspired by true events and is set against the backdrop of India's freedom struggle.

Talking about his part in the show, Bhuvan Bam shared, "What excited me about The Revolutionaries was that it isn't a conventional freedom-fighter drama. It's a story about four young heroes fighting for what they believe in, while navigating conflicts and a brotherhood forged in blood. Rash Behari was a "behrupiya, a master of disguise who infiltrated British camps. Because so little archival material exists about him, I had the freedom to build him from instinct, and Nikkhil sir's clarity and conviction gave me the confidence to explore that mystery." The show also stars Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada Chowdhury in key roles, along with Jason Shah, Paoli Dam, and Tota Roy

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The trailer introduces four revolutionaries, Rash Behari Bose (played by Bhuvan Bam), Sachindra Nath Sanyal (played by Rohit Saraf), Pratibha Lahiri (played by Pratibha Ranta), and Bagha Jatin (played by Gurfateh Pirzada), as they wage an armed resistance against British rule, with the formidable General Dyer (played by Jason Shah) closing in at every turn.

Rohit Saraf said, "Playing Sachindra Nath gave me the opportunity to step into a world that was completely new, both physically and emotionally. While it is an honor to portray a real-life hero from India's fight for freedom, what stayed with me was his childlike innocence paired with an unshakeable conviction, qualities that make him remarkably relatable even today. It was a role that required intensive training, allowing me to push myself far beyond my comfort zone. Collaborating with Nikkhil Advani and the team behind The Revolutionaries has been nothing short of a dream, and I hope the audience connects with my character and the poignant stories this series brings to light".

Pratibha Ranta said, "Pratibha Lahiri is a young, progressive woman fighting to be heard in a world shaped by men, and that struggle still feels relevant today. That's what drew me to her. Nikkhil sir, the writers and I built her together, and the brief was always to keep her grounded and human rather than larger than life. She's finding her voice as much as she's joining the revolution. I hope audiences connect with these revolutionaries and their journeys on Prime Video". 'The Revolutionaries' is set to stream on Prime Video.