Bharti Singh shares adorable FIRST photo with her baby boy, calls him her 'lifeline'

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the famous comedian couple, became proud parents to their first child, a baby boy on Sunday, April 3. On Sunday, April 24, Bharti took to her Instagram and shared an adorable photo with her newborn and captioned it "life line" with four red hearts emojis.

The picture soon went viral on Instagram with celebrities and netizens congratulating the couple in the comments section. Gauahar Khan wrote, "Sooooo happy for u ! May god bless your family", singer Neha Bhasin wrote, "God bless" and added a red heart emoji. Nisha Rawal, who was recently seen in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp, also took to the comments section and wrote, "Awwwww! Dear Bharti (red heart emoji) many blessings to u and the little one".

Check out the photo here



The couple is currently hosting 'The Khatra Khatra Show' where famous celebrities engage in fun and challenging tasks with each other. Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Nikki Tamboli are some of the celebrities seen in the current season of the Colors TV reality show. The couple even hosted the recently concluded talent-based show Hunarbaaz on the same channel.

On Thursday, April 7, when the couple was spotted leaving from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai with their newborn, they posed happily for the paparazzi as Haarsh carried their baby in his arms. In the video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Bharti was seen asking them, "Aap sab kuch hain?", to which all the paparazzi agreed with her and one of them said, "Koi mama bana, koi chacha bana".



For the unversed, Bharti and Haarsh had announced their pregnancy in December 2021 after celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on December 3.