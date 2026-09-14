Bharti Singh reveals why she doesn't crack jokes on politics and religion: 'I self-censor things, my mother is...'

Reflecting on her career, Bharti Singh said she was nervous about comedy and did not have a clear understanding of the craft when she entered the industry after growing up in Amritsar. Singh is currently serving as a host with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Sony TV's Indian Game Show

Bharti Singh says she consciously self-censors her comedy and keeps it "clean", primarily keeping her family audience in mind. Singh, who has been a prominent face on Indian television, said social media has created immense pressure on stand-up comedians to constantly produce content which grabs audience attention.

"There's immense pressure on stand-up comedians to create content that will garner the audience's attention. Everyone has a different style of making people laugh, some may resort to cheap jokes, some adhere to clean humour. However, I keep my audience base in mind, which is a family audience," the comedian told PTI. "I self-censor things keeping in mind that my mother is going to watch it too. Besides, I don't crack jokes on topics I'm not aware of, I often crack jokes on food, family, etc," she said when asked about cracking jokes on politics and religion.

Reflecting on her career, Singh said she was nervous about comedy and did not have a clear understanding of the craft when she entered the industry after growing up in Amritsar. She made her TV debut in 2008 with the reality show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, and garnered immense popularity for her childlike persona named 'Lalli'. She was the second runner-up on the show. Later, she appeared on several comedy shows like Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, The Khatra Khatra, among others.

"I was very scared in the initial stage of my career. I didn't even have an understanding of doing comedy. I came from Amritsar, from college. It took a little time for me to get started here," she said. "Over the years, the audience has become like family, and its affection has given her the confidence to continue experimenting with her work," she added.

The comedian shared that she is open to acting in films and on OTT shows. She also revealed that she has been working towards a one-hour stand-up comedy show with her husband and producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa. "I've been toying with the idea of doing a one-hour stand-up comedy show with Haarsh on OTT. We are working towards it, and it might take some time," Singh said.

Singh is currently serving as a host with Limbachiyaa on Sony TV's Indian Game Show, which brings television stars, social media influencers, and entertainment industry personalities into chaotic, funny games. "The only aim is to entertain people through the show. We think we've come to an amusement park today, and we just want to play. If you see the episodes and the promos, you will see the celebrities simply enjoying the show," she said, adding that much of the humour on the show is spontaneous. (With inputs from PTI)

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