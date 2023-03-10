Bharti Singh reveals she had labour pain while on stage shooting reality show, thought 'will call doctor after shot'

Bharti Singh with son Laksh

Bharti Singh has revealed that she first felt labour pain during her pregnancy while she was on stage shooting her reality show The Khatra Khatra Show. However, the comedienne did not realise it was labour pain and did not even take it seriously until later that night when she told husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

In a new interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti recalled, “Jab main Khatra Khatra kar rahi thi toh mujhe labour pain start ho gaye the. Main stage pe thi (I was on stage doing Khatra Khatra when my labour pain started). In the first pregnancy, you don’t realise that this is labour pain so I thought I’ll call the doctor after the shot. I thought that maybe it’s because I’m standing a lot while hosting the game show. So I called the doctor and said that there is a pain but it is not constant, it’s coming and going and the doctor said this is labour pain. When it starts happening every 15 minutes, you should come in.”

However, later that night, Bharti realised it was time and then told Haarsh, who took her to the hospital. “Then at around 4-5 am, it was time to go to the hospital. So me and Haarsh, we did not bother anyone, didn’t call anyone, no staff members, no parents. We took our bag, he got the car ready and we left,” Bharti added, saying that they only informed people after they reached the hospital.

In April last year, Bharti and Haarsh became parents to a baby boy whom they named Laksh. The comedienne resumed work just 12 days after the birth of her son, something that was widely appreciated and applauded by fans and industry colleagues.