Bharti Singh reveals she did not know she was pregnant for 2.5 months, says ‘mote logon ka pata nahi chalta’

Bharti Singh, a comedian, and her writer husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, are expecting their first child. A few months ago, the pair announced the news in a special vlog on their YouTube page. The baby will arrive in the first week of April.

Bharti has now disclosed all about how she first learned about her pregnancy in a new interview. She claimed that due to her weight, she had no idea she was pregnant for 2.5 months.

She told Pinkvilla that she had no idea she was pregnant for two and a half months when she became pregnant. "Mote logon ki pata nahi chalta." She was eating, shooting, running around, and dancing on 'Dance Deewane,' to name a few activities. Then she decided to double-check it. She then set the test down and walked out. When she returned to it and noticed the two lines, she informed Harsh. That was a pleasant surprise for them. They had no intention of having a child at this time. They would have been fine with it, according to Haarsh Limbachiyaa, if the baby arrived two years earlier or two years later.

Bharti Singh recently went on Twinterview, a chat programme presented by twin sisters Chinki Minki, where she divulged some amusing details about her Gujarat in-laws. Bharti, a Punjabi, married Haarsh Limbachiya, a writer and presenter who was born and nurtured in a Gujarati family. She was questioned if she had ever had a quarrel with her Gujarati in-laws, as they are from a dry state.

And her reply left them laughing, she replied, “Nahi nahi, ab wo state bhi drinking wali hogai hai. Ab to sasur ji bhi saath me cheers karte hain (No, no. Now that state is also open to drinking. Now even my father-in-law does cheers with us).”