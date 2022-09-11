Search icon
Bharti Singh reveals many people have issues with her anchoring, says 'comedy is my forte and I..'

Bharti Singh claimed that even though her co-hosts frequently feel as like she is stealing their thunder, the audience enjoys the way she anchors.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 07:05 AM IST

File Photo

Bharti Singh has made the unexpected admission that many people have problems with her anchoring on Tv shosw. The comic claimed that even though her co-hosts frequently feel as like she is stealing their thunder, the audience enjoys the way she anchors. This, according to her, is another reason why she enjoys hosting shows alongside her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Among other reality TV programmes, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have co-hosted Dance Deewane, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, and The Khatra Khatra Show. Bharti's next appearance will be as a host on the ninth season of the singing competition reality series Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Bharti said, "Many people have a problem with my anchoring on stage and feel that I try to steal somebody else's thunder by cracking such jokes that the focus and attention stay on me. I have never tried to do that. I would never want to bring anyone down on stage."

The comedian added, "Comedy is my forte and I do it best, so at times when viewers enjoy my act, people feel that I don't let others showcase their work but it's not true. I am just doing my work. And that's why I enjoy co-hosting or anchoring with my husband Harsh (Limbaachiyaa). There is no competition or any awkwardness."

Also read: Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal son Laksh's face in adorable video

Bharti will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show in addition to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs, according to Hindustan Times. She has made it clear that it won't be a regular presence, though, because she'll be too busy with her son and her job as an anchor on Sa Re Ga Ma. In April of this year, Bharti gave birth to her first child, whom they called Laksh/Gola. Just a few days after having her kid, Bharti went back to work.

