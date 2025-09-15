FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TELEVISION

Bharti Singh makes shocking statement, says she doesn't know if she will love her newborn baby: 'Mujhe usse pyaar nahi...'

The comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot with each other in December 2017 and welcomed their first son Lakshya in April 2022. On December 19, they have become parents again to a son.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 12:50 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bharti Singh makes shocking statement, says she doesn't know if she will love her newborn baby: 'Mujhe usse pyaar nahi...'
Bharti Singh/Instagram
Star comedian Bharti Singh, who welcomed her second son on December 19, has revealed how she is yet to fall in love with her newborn baby and that she still loves her elder son Gola, aka Lakshya. Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who tied the knot in 2017, became parents for the first time in 2022 when they welcomed their first son.

In her vlog on YouTube, Bharti, who was seen lying in the hospital's bed post-delivery, was heard revealing how she is yet to see her newborn baby boy. Elaborating on her feelings for her babies, Bharti said, "I am waiting for Kaju (nickname of her second baby) Par sach bataun, mujhe abhi bhi pyaar toh apne Gole se hi hai. Ab tak Kaju se mili nahi hoon, usey dekha nahi hai subah se, toh mujhe usse pyaar nahi hua hai abhi. Pata nahi hoga bhi ya nahi pyaar mujhse usse."

She further explained, "Jaisa ladka Haarsh hai, pyaar toh mujhe ussi se hai, toh mujhe aur koi ladke se kaise pyaar ho sakta hai. Jab mujhe Kaju mil jayge, mujhe usse bhi pyaar ho jaygga. Tab main keh sakti hoon, mujhe 3 ladko se pyaar hai." Harssh, who was seen overhearing all of this, was seen smiling and added that now she is also going to be loved by three boys in her life. 

In a video shot before her delivery for their YouTube channel LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s), Bharti explained that how she was rushed to the hospital early morning last Friday. The new mom was heard saying, "It was 6 in the morning, and everything was suddenly wet. I called the doctor, and he said that my water bag that has the baby has burst and that I need to go to the hospital immediately. I was fixing the baby bag last night, and now I am really scared. I can’t understand anything."

"I am packing my bag and getting ready to go to the hospital. I have woken everyone up. I was feeling uneasy since last night, but I couldn’t understand what was happening. In the morning, I was shocked. I was shivering. My clothes are wet, my bedsheet is wet, and we are heading to the hospital. I don’t know what will happen next. I wanted to share my feelings with you. Please pray that everything is fine", she further added. Harssh was seen rushing her to the hospital in the early morning on December 19.

