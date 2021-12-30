Bharti Singh invites 'Mamas' from media for her child's delivery in funny viral video - WATCH

Comedian Bharti Singh will soon become a proud mommy, and she is known for interacting with media in her comical manner. Singh always welcomes paparazzi with a dose of laughter, and in the latest video, she opened up about her pregnancy due.

When the paps quipped about the due, Bharti instantly said, "Arey waah, Daai maa idhar hi hai." She later added that "Bas April mein mil jayegi aapko khushkhabri. Aap sab mamas tyaar rehna bache ka swagat karne." The comedian further asked paparazzi, do they want a boy or a girl? A few said boy, and a few asked for both, to which Bharti said, "Ek hi hai, bus jo bhi ho... healthy ho." Bharti concluded by saying, "Mama log poch jana ha.... mama bana hi diya aap sab ko."

Watch the viral video

After several rumours stating that Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child, Bharti Singh confirmed the news on her Instagram account in December. She posted a video that first showed her surprised checking the pregnancy test and then, she is seen dancing to the tunes of dhol.

Announcing the news, Bharti and Haarsh have also launched their new YouTube channel called 'LOL Life of Limbachiyaa’s' where the couple will engage in fun conversations with their fans and make them laugh. The couple also plans to put up travel vlogs, challenges and BTS videos on their YouTube channel. Bharti also urged people to subscribe to their YouTube channel in her caption for the video.

Their friends from the television industry also congratulated the couple. Popular actress Jasmin Bhasin was the first to send her wishes as she shared a picture with Bharti and Haarsh on her Instagram stories and wrote 'Baby Limbachia coming soon' with a kissing emoji. Their friends including famous choreographer Punit J Pathak, his wife Nidhi Moony Singh Pathak, and actor Aly Goni are also visible in the picture.