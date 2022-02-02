Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's home has just two chairs ‘to avoid guests staying longer’- WATCH

Popular comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Wednesday too to YouTube and uploaded a Vlog in which they can be seen giving a tour of their Mumbai apartment. In the video, Bharti can be seen giving a glimpse of her bedroom, dining area, bathroom, kitchen, and a cute balcony with a beautiful view.

Bharti can be heard telling how much she loves cleanliness in the video, she even showed her neat and clean house. The comedian gave credit for the cleanliness of her house help. After this, she showed her kitchen and her bedroom where Haarsh was sleeping. Bharthi then gave a glimpse of her living room, in which a yellow high back chair and a red couch were present.

After this, she showed her fans her cute little balcony which only had two chairs. For this, she explained that she doesn’t like guests staying longer, therefore, she only has two chairs. However, the balcony has a very beautiful view.

There was also a bar, Bharti informed her fans that it is not being used these days as she is pregnant.

Her fans really liked the video. One of them wrote, “The way you had frames of jas and the kk9 gang..it was so overwhelming to see that you both value friendship so much..The real gang.” The second one mentioned, “Everything is so well organized be safe and healthy laughter and comedy queen lots of positive vibes for both and for the little one.”

The third YouTube user commented, “Your house is well organized AP dono duniya ke sabse bade entertainer you are both are amazing couples I am big fan of your from Ludhiana lot's of love to both sweet couple.”

On the work front, the couple, who got married in 2017, is currently hosting ‘Hunarbaaz’.