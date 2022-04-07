Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's FIRST photos with newborn baby boy go viral

Famous comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa became proud parents to their first baby, a boy on Sunday, April 3. On Friday, April 6, the couple was spotted leaving the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai with their newborn. They posed happily for the paparazzi as Haarsh carried their baby in his arms.

As Bharti and Haarsh stopped outside the hospital while getting back to their home with their baby, the shutterbugs clicked their pictures and videos. In the video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Bharti was seen asking them, "Aap sab kuch hain?", to which all the paparazzi agreed with her and one of them said, "Koi mama bana, koi chacha bana". The photos and videos are now doing rounds on social media.

See the viral photos and videos











(All photos: Viral Bhayani)



Earlier on April 3, the couple, who had been hosting the Colors TV reality show 'The Khatra Khatra Show' even during the last few months of Bharti's pregnancy, had confirmed the news on their social media handles by posting a picture from their maternity shoot with the caption, "It’s a BOY" and added a red heart emoji.

Bharti had also shared a different set of pictures from her maternity shoot on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Jo Tummy maie tha aa gaya bahar (eyes filled with heart emoji) it’s a boy #loveyou #babyboy #ganpatibappamorya #blessed #bhartisingh #haarshlimbachiyaa", adding a purple heart emoji referring to their baby boy.



READ | VIRAL! Old video of Salman Khan promising to launch Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's child resurfaces



The couple had been flooded with congratulatory messages from their fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry since the last few days. Even filmmaker Karan Johar had commented on Bharti's pictures and written "Badhai ho" with a string of hugs emojis. Bharti and Haarsh had announced their pregnancy in December 2021 after celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on December 3.