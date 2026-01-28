Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal name of their second son; share his first photos from naamkaran ceremony

The comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have named their second son Yashveer. Their first son is Laksh Singh Limbachiya, whom they lovingly call Gola.

Comedy queen Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have finally revealed the name of their second son. The popular couple has decided to call their younger one Yashveer. Revealing the name of their newborn in a joint post on Instagram, Bharti dropped a couple of photos from his naamkaran ceremony.

While Bharti opted for a red salwar Kameez for the occasion, Haarsh and their elder son Laksh Singh Limbachiya, whom they lovingly call Gola, twinned in matching purple-coloured kurta pajamas. For the caption, they simply wrote the name of their son, "Yashveer," along with a red heart emoji. Earlier, they had nicknamed their second son as Kaju.

Several actors from TV and film industry, including Suniel Shetty, Malaika Arora, Rubina Dilaik, Parth Samthaan, Karishma Tanna, Sharad Malhotra and others, wished the couple in the comments section. One Instagram user wrote, "Laksh & Yashveer nice name so sweet", while another added, "Yashveer aur aap sabko dher sara pyaar hum sab ki taraf se."

Bharti and Haarsh embraced parenthood for the second time on December 19 last year. They welcomed their first son named Laksh on April 3, 2022. The couple, who appeared in a cameo role in Karan Johar's Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, had tied the knot on December 3, 2017 after dating for a few years.

The comedian couple is often seen entertaining audiences in reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Dance Deewane, India's Best Dancer, Superstar Singer and others. Bharti is currently seen hosting Laughter Chefs Season 3. During her maternity break, Arjun Bijlani had replaced her briefly, but now she's back in the show.

