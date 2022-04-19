Bharti Singh trolled for resuming work too soon after giving birth

Credit: Bharti Singh/Instagram

Comedian Bharti Singh has revealed that she has been trolled for going to work just after giving birth to a baby boy. While interacting with the media, she also talked about the appreciation that she has been receiving.

Bharti stated that it is the love that keeps them going as they know the media will be there therefore, they have to get ready. According to Hindustan Times, she stated that some appreciate her and call her strong while there are people who criticise her saying ‘arre baccha chod ke agayai, itni bhi kya jaldi thi’. She stated that people talk about you, but you should always take the positive things. She said, “we are not angles who can afford to rest. There are so many women who leave one-week-old child to work.”

She added, “Bahut sare aise kaam hain jo karne hi padte hain. Baby ko chor ke jaana padta hai. But humare saath to puri family hai…ghar itna bhara hua hai lagta hai baby ki party hi chal rahi bus (There are so many committments that need to be fulfiled. One has to leave the baby and step out. But, we do have so many people, our entire family at home with us. The house is full of people it looks like the baby is partying all the time).”

Also Read: VIRAL! Old video of Salman Khan promising to launch Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's child resurfaces

For the unversed, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa became proud parents to their first baby on April 3. On Sunday, Bharti appeared on the sets of Hunarbaaz for grand finale episode. She has also started working for The Khatra Khatra show just after her maternity break.